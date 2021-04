CBSTV Videos

Host Sheryl Underwood shares a message from backstage as "The Talk" returns today since the week of March 10. "It's time for an episode of 'The Talk' that will be unlike any other we've had before." Underwood adds, "As you may know, during our break, Sharon decided to leave 'The Talk.'" She continues, "We need to process the events of that day and what happened since, so we can get to the healing. Over the next hour, we will honestly discuss what occurred and explore some of our feelings. We'll also show you how anyone can become more comfortable discussing important issues and having difficult conversations. By the end of the hour we want everyone to feel empowered and ready to move forward. Watch "The Talk" today at 2:00 PM, ET, 1:00 PM, PT on CBS.