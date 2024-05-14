Mackay to lead Hibs' head coach search

Hibs' owners believe Malky Mackay will be "a huge asset" to the club after appointing him as sporting director.

The former Scotland defender will be responsible for Hibs' "entire footballing operation", and will lead the search for a new head coach after the departure of Nick Montgomery.

Mackay was sacked as Ross County manager in November with the Dingwall club 11th in the Scottish Premiership.

He has previously worked as the Scottish FA's performance director, as well as managing Watford, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic.

“We’d like to welcome Malky and believe he will be a huge asset to our club and the football department," the Gordon family said in a statement.

"As the board conducted the football review, it became clear to everyone that not only did we need someone with experience of the Scottish game, but also a person who could help drive us forward both strategically and operationally.

“Early in the recruitment process Malky discussed his strategic vision for Hibs and the necessary framework to deliver success. Everyone at the club looks forward to working with him.”