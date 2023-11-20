Mack Brown reveals potential ‘tampering’ in transfer portal within his team

With one regular season game remaining and then the bowl game, the North Carolina Tar Heels are looking to finish strong and get to 10 wins. It’s been another exciting season that has soured a little after losing to Virginia and Georgia Tech, then Clemson last week.

As the offseason approaches, it should be another active one for the Tar Heels in terms of the transfer portal. Last season, they saw a lot of players leave while welcoming in a handful of players to re-tool the roster.

And on Monday, Brown revealed that activity from the portal is already starting in a way.

During Monday’s press conference, Brown revealed some potential tampering in the transfer portal. And he’s expecting players to leave again.

Mack says players on his team are already talking to agents and other schools about leaving. He said some kids have reached out to them — Tar Heel Illustrated (@HeelIllustrated) November 20, 2023

This is just what college athletics have become with the rules of the transfer portal and it is expected at this point.

North Carolina will have to once again be very active in the portal to try and fill holes including potential quarterback. Drake Maye is likely leaving for the NFL and they could look to bring in an immediate starter if they don’t go to Conner Harrell.

Either way, this should be another active offseason for the Tar Heels.

