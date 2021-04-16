Mac Jones no longer betting favorite to be drafted by 49ers

Kyle Madson
·2 min read
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was long the betting favorite to be drafted third overall by the San Francisco 49ers. That’s no longer the case just one day after Ohio State QB Justin Fields’ second Pro Day.

BetMGM on Thursday adjusted their odds to make Fields the odds-on leader to join the 49ers. Here’s what the odds look like as of Thursday evening:

Justin Fields (-140)
Mac Jones (+110)
Trey Lance (+450)

A winning bet on Fields would require $14 wager to win $10. Jones would need a $10 bet to win $11, and Lance would win a bettor $45 on a $10 bet if selected by San Francisco third overall.

The changing odds is an indication that money has started coming in on Fields, not necessarily an indication that the 49ers leaked some information that led to a change. Buzz around the league has started to fade some on Jones following Fields’ workout and the photos and videos of positive interactions between him and Kyle Shanahan.

While we can’t take much away from the closed workout, it was enough to make people wager on Fields.

It’s clear at this point the 49ers have kept their selection a guarded secret. For reference, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is -10000 to go first overall (bet $100 to win $1). BYU’s Zach Wilson is -2500 to go second to the Jets (bet $100 to win $2.50).

San Francisco’s plan is much less certain, hence the lower and fluctuating odds. Trey Lance has yet to have his second Pro Day, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see more movement on the lines after he throws in front of Shanahan and 49ers general manager John Lynch. He may not jump to the favorite, but his +450 odds could get shorter.

We may not have any real clarity until NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces the 49ers’ pick on April 29, and we could see the odds drastically change several more times between now and then.

