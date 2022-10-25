Mac Jones benched for Bailey Zappe, Bears still tear Patriots apart I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Minty Bets. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, October 25, 2022, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:

The Bears beat the Patriots in New England on Monday Night Football in a roller coaster ride that saw quarterback Mac Jones return, only to be benched for Bailey Zappe

For the first time in Aaron Rodgers’ career, the Packers are double digit underdogs against the Bills

A bettor nicknamed Mattress Mack will win $75 million if the Astros win the World Series

A couple of referees were caught on camera appearing to get Mike Evans’ autograph