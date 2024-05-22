Lynx’s Collier earns WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week

Minnesota forward Napheesa Collier earned the WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week award on Tuesday, the fifth in her career.

Collier led the Lynx to two wins over Seattle to open the season, the team’s first 2-0 start since 2019. In the season opener, she had a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds, and in the second game, she added 17 points in the final 20 minutes as the team won in the second overtime. She averaged 24.5 points on 46.3% shooting over the week.

She leads the WNBA in steals and is fourth in scoring.

