Lynx beat Mystics in preseason finale as reserves take over

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said her goal was to go 2-0 in preseason play.

That's exactly what happened.

The Lynx earned an 83-77 victory over Washington in the preseason finale at Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

This time, credit the Lynx bench, which both lost a fourth-quarter lead and grabbed it back. With both teams playing mainly reserves in the fourth quarter, the Lynx went from up two to down 11 with 6:22 left when Washington's Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored, ending a 15-2 Mystics run.

But the Lynx finished the game on a 22-5 run.

Keys in the fourth-quarter comeback: Rookie forward Alissa Pili scored eight fourth-quarter points, Camryn Taylor and Quinesha Lockett each had six, and Olivia Epoupa had four points, three assists and two rebounds in the final 10 minutes.

BOXSCORE: Lynx 83, Washington 77

Pili's three-point play put the Lynx up two with 2:49 left. Epoupa had a steal, which resulted in Taylor's two free throws with 2:18 left. Epoupa's two free throws with 1:52 left put the Lynx up six.

The 22-5 finish also included two three-pointers from Lockett.

Napheesa Collier scored 15 points with seven rebounds for the Lynx, who start the regular season at Seattle on Tuesday. Courtney Williams had 13 points, six assists and four rebounds. Pili finished with 10, Bridget Carleton eight.

Washington, which finished 0-2 in the preseason, got 20 points from Ariel Atkins, 12 from Myisha Hines-Allen and 11 from Karli Samuelson.