Lynchburg falls to Randolph-Macon in ODAC Women’s Lacrosse Tournament
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Hornets fall to Randolph-Macon in the ODAC Women’s Lacrosse Tournament Tuesday night at Shellenberger Field, 22-6. The Yellow Jackets get top seeded Washington & Lee in the semifinals Friday in Lexington. The game had several delays due to the Randolph-Macon bus breaking down in route to Lynchburg. Plus, weather storms caused stoppage delays.
