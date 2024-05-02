Luton Town v Everton preview: Team news, head-head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Luton captain Tom Lockyer says he would be "at peace" with retirement after his cardiac arrest in December.

Issa Kabore is among seven other players expected to miss the game but Elijah Adebayo could be in contention to start.

Everton pair Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Seamus Coleman are back in training and available, as is Beto after recovering from concussion.

Vitalii Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson are out for the rest of the season.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Luton have already beaten Everton twice this season, once in the Premier League and once in the FA Cup fourth round.

This is Everton's first away match against Luton since a 1-0 win in the League Cup in October 2007. Their last league visit to Kenilworth Road also ended in a 1-0 victory back in November 1991 with a goal from Robert Warzycha.

Luton Town

Luton have managed just one win and six points in their past 14 Premier League games. No side has fared worse during the same period.

However, they've only failed to score in one of their last 23 league matches, a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal last month.

Luton have scored 20 of their 48 top-flight goals this season in the final 15 minutes of games; that's a league-high 42%.

They have scored in 16 of their 17 Premier League home fixtures, including each of the last 13 since a 1-0 defeat against Spurs in October.

Carlton Morris has scored in four of his last six appearances at Kenilworth Road, and also netted the winner in the reverse fixture against Everton.

Everton