Luke Rockhold has a wild idea for a Karate Combat grand prix involving UFC legends

If Karate Combat could convince four former UFC champions – two of them Hall of Famers – to compete in a one-night grand prix, would you watch?

That’s an idea floated by Luke Rockhold, who was asked on the JAXXON PODCAST episode released Monday if he was going to fight Anderson Silva in Karate Combat. His answer is sure to raise some eyebrows.

“Yeah, Anderson Silva, (Michael Bisping) and Lyoto Machida all in one night,” Rockhold said.

Come again? You mean like a grand prix?

“It’s a lottery pick,” Rockhold said. “It’s me, Anderson Silva, Lyoto Machida and Bisping, lottery pick, double fight, championship, Karate Combat.”

[Insert head exploding emoji here.]

TO BE CLEAR, Rockhold didn’t necessarily say this was in the works, but with Rockhold recently competing in Karate Combat, Bisping saying he’d be down for a Rockhold trilogy in Karate Combat, and Karate Combat trying to make a splash in the combat sports scene, it’s not inconceivable to think this could happen.

Would watch.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie