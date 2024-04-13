Luke List went home, thinking he missed Masters cut, then cut line moved three shots

Luke List thought he missed the cut.

It’s hard to blame him. Near the end of the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament, it looked like the cut was going to be in the 3-over range. Sitting at 6-over, list wasn’t staying around to see the end of the day (that went well into the evening).

But as Friday afternoon progressed, the cut line steadily moved up and settled at 6-over.

“No, I was at home. I packed up my whole locker. I was planning on missing the cut,” he said Saturday. “Obviously the conditions were tough. I thought it was going to stay at 5. For that to happen, it was a bonus. It happens in golf with those conditions, so I was very fortunate.”

For many players, that might throw a wrench into some pretty complicated travel logistics. An Augusta resident, it was nothing for list to pack his things back up and return Saturday morning. He was spending time with his family and friends when he heard the news.

The course wreaked havoc as Friday afternoon went on, giving List something he hasn’t seen in 20 years: a made cut at the Masters.

“You kind of go pessimistic a little bit and you're optimistic, and it's just a big seesaw,” he said. “Internally, you're rooting for people to make some mistakes, but fortunately, like the golf course did that for me. I was very happy. All the 6-overs were very happy it turned out in our favor.”

List was an amateur in 2005, still a collegiate player at Vanderbilt. That was also the year he carded his best competitive round at Augusta, a second-round 69. He had the chance to tie that Saturday, but a double bogey on No. 18 quickly dashed those hopes. He sits at 5-over for the tournament and will look to secure his best career finish here, which also came in ‘05 (T33).

Did today compare to that first start as an amateur?

“That's too long ago. I've got a lot of good memories from that, but kind of different a little bit,” he said. “The golf course is much harder than in 2005. We had a lot of rain that year. The conditions were a little easier. I think with the weather a little more wind this afternoon, it's going to be very challenging today. Tomorrow the forecast is hot. When this place bakes out like it can, it's really fun.”

In his third Masters start, List’s appearance at Augusta in 2024 is a testament to his drive to succeed in this game. The 39-year-old could have easily walked away from the game after going eight years between his two wins on the Korn Ferry Tour (2012-2020). Since then, he’s won a pair of PGA Tour events (2022 Farmers Insurance Open, 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship) and made two Masters starts (2022, 2024).

“When I first met my wife, I was struggling a little bit and almost lost my card. This game takes a lot out of you. If you have the fortitude to stick it out, you can reap the benefits,” he said. “It's definitely not for the faint of heart. It's easy when people see on TV, Scheffler and those guys, playing great and success stories, but the middle of the road guys, it's tough. That makes it even sweeter to be here and have this experience.”

