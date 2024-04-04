Garza eligible for playoffs as Wolves give him NBA contract

PHOENIX – All season, the Timberwolves never carried 15 players on their NBA roster. They had 14 for most of the season and 13 for a few weeks after the trade deadline as they maneuvered to stay below the luxury tax line.

But now, as the season's end is in sight, they finally signed a 15th player to the NBA roster by elevating Luka Garza to an NBA contract.

Garza was one of three Wolves on two-way deals this season, in addition to Daishen Nix and 2023 second-round pick Jaylen Clark. But the Wolves are converting Garza to an NBA contract before Friday's game against Phoenix and as a result, Garza will be eligible for the playoffs.

After dealing Shake Milton and Troy Brown Jr. for Monte Morris at the trade deadline in February, the Wolves signed Justin Jackson and then T.J. Warren to a series of 10-day contracts before signing Warren as the 14th roster member recently. Garza now rounds out the roster.

The former Iowa All-America has appeared in 21 games this season, most of that in mop-up duty at the end of games. But he played significant minutes in recent weeks after injuries hit the Wolves trio of centers Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid.

Garza scored 11 points in 22 minutes in a 115-112 loss to the Nuggets at Target Center on March 19. He scored a season-high 16 points in Wednesday's game against Toronto as the Wolves emptied their bench for the fourth quarter in a 133-85 victory over the Raptors.

The Naismith and Wooden Award winner is in his third NBA season with his second team. He began his career with the Pistons before signing with the Wolves last season on a two-way deal.

He has appeared in 81 games and averaged 5.6 points.