Luka Doncic unleashes two magnificent passes against the Magic

Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic nearly picked up his first career triple-double against the Magic on Monday (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Seemingly every game in his short NBA career, Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic does something new and amazing.

Monday was no different, as he dished out a pair of outstanding assists on his way to nearly picking up his first career triple-double against the Orlando Magic.

Doncic picked up his second assist of the game in extraordinary fashion. While driving to the rim towards Nikola Vucevic, Doncic lost his balance, but no matter. Falling down, he just thread the needle on a pass between Vucevic’s legs to hit Jalen Brunson for an assist on an open lay-up.





Minutes into the second half, Doncic unleashed another wild assist while driving to the basket. Attacking the basket from the left elbow, Doncic whipped a pass to DeAndre Jordan across the paint, and the center thundered an emphatic dunk over Vucevic.

Clearly amused, Doncic raised his arms and jumped up and down in an ebullient celebration.

Despite shooting 2-for-11 from the field, Doncic made a huge impact across the court with 7 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists through three quarters. Unfortunately, because the Mavs built up a 22-point lead by that point, Doncic didn’t see the floor for the final 15 minutes of the contest.

Whether it’s scoring 11 unanswered points to lead a comeback win or blocking LeBron James, the leading Rookie of the Year candidate can about do it all. But Doncic’s quest for his first triple-double will have to wait another night.

