Luka Doncic lifts Mavericks past Knicks with wild comeback, historic 60-point triple-double

Luka Doncic is at it again.

The Dallas Mavericks star dropped a historic 60-point triple-double in what was a truly wild 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Doncic’s statline is impressive enough. He scored a career-high 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists — which is a franchise scoring record, makes him the youngest player in league history to ever have a 50-point triple double and makes him the only player ever to have a 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double.

But it was how he ended the fourth quarter that was truly ridiculous.

Doncic and the Mavericks erased a nine-point Knicks lead in just 33 seconds to force overtime, thanks to a big late 3-pointer from Spencer Dinwiddie and then a heroic final shot from Doncic.

That shot came, however, after Doncic intentionally missed a free throw and then somehow grabbed the rebound and put it back in himself.

Luka's reaction is hilarious pic.twitter.com/Ys77ms5rEp — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 28, 2022

The reaction is, incredibly, just as good as the shot was.

The Mavericks then pushed ahead quickly in overtime, holding the Knicks to just two free throws in the first four minutes of the extra period, to complete the comeback and grab the five-point win. Doncic had seven of Dallas’ 11 points in overtime, which got him to 60 on the night.

“I’m tired as hell,” Doncic said after the win. "I need a recovery beer."

Quentin Grimes led the Knicks with 33 points and six rebounds while shooting 7-of-16 from the 3-point line. Julius Randle added 29 points and 17 rebounds. The Knicks, after winning eight straight, have now lost four in a row.

Story continues

NBA teams who led by at least nine points with 35 or fewer seconds remaining in the game were 13,884-0 over the last 20 seasons, too, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. The Knicks are now the only team to blow that lead in the past two decades.

NBA teams were 0-13,884 in the last 20 seasons when trailing by at least nine with 35 or fewer seconds remaining, per @ESPNStatsInfo.



Luka Doncic and the Mavs pulled off a miracle. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 28, 2022

Dinwiddie added 25 points in the win for the Mavericks, and Christian Wood finished with 19 points and eight rebounds.

The Mavericks have won four straight, thanks almost solely to Doncic. He's averaged nearly 42 points, 9.8 assists and 11.8 rebounds over that stretch — which included another 50-point outing on Friday in their win over the Houston Rockets.

"The kid doesn't quit," coach Jason Kidd said, via the Dallas Morning News' Callie Caplan. "He doesn't quit ... Just in awe to see a young player like that."

While relying only on Doncic isn't a sustainable plan for Dallas long-term, there's no arguing that the strategy is working right now.