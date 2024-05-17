Where is Luis Robert Jr. in his rehab process? The latest update originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox started this season riddled with injuries to key members of their squad, including Luis Robert Jr., who's undeniably the heart of the team.

Robert Jr. hasn't played in a game since April 5, when he endured a hip injury running to first base. He's experienced some bumps in his recovery since then, but it's starting to ramp up.

"I think he was up to 80 percent yesterday running," Pedro Grifol said at Yankee Stadium on Friday. "So we gotta take the next step and then he'll be, hopefully early next week playing some games in Arizona."

The White Sox and Robert Jr. have gone back and forth on the timing of his recovery.

Initially, they saw a window to kickstart his rehab assignment by this weekend, hoping to get him in games. But he encountered a hiccup in his recovery, forcing the team to err on the side of caution in his rehab stint.

"At the beginning, when he did this we thought it was gonna be longer than what it's been," Grifol said. "There was some hope that he would get in some games at the end of this week. But we're not gonna push it. It's just a couple of days. We'll try to get him in some games at the beginning of next week."

The White Sox would much embrace the return of Robert Jr. at any point. Recently, the White Sox bats are heating up, the bullpen too, as they've won 11 of their last 19 games.

