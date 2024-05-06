Ludvig Aberg joins TGL’s Bay Golf Club in announcement of final of six teams

The announcement of the final of the six rosters for the inaugural season of TGL figured to be a mere formality. But it included this twist: Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg, who was just wrapping up an impressive college career at Texas Tech at this time a year ago, has joined the ranks expected to compete when the league debuts in January.

The Bay Golf Club’s inaugural roster features four players all ranked inside the top 40 in the Official World Golf Ranking, including two in the top seven.

The team features sixth-ranked Aberg, who has won on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, helped Team Europe win the Ryder Cup last fall and finished second in the Masters in his major debut; No. 3 Wyndham Clark; rising star Min Woo Lee (No. 32); and 2019 British Open champion Shane Lowry (No. 40), who just teamed with Rory McIlroy to win the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic at New Orleans a week ago.

The team reaches global fan bases with golfers from the U.S., Sweden, Ireland, and Australia and a combined social audience of nearly 2 million. With this announcement, TGL has now announced all six team brands and 23 of the 24 players on team rosters. (Tyrrell Hatton was announced as a member of the Boston-based franchise but became ineligible when he signed with LIV Golf.)

Marc Lasry, owner of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, is the majority owner of the franchise through his Avenue Sports Fund and is joined by co-owners Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andre Iguodala of the four-time NBA champion Golden State Warriors. Completing the Bay Golf Club’s ownership group are global stars English footballer, John Stones and Formula 1 driver Alex Albon, and Olympic surfers Leonardo Fiorvanti and Kanoa Igarashi.

The Bay Golf Club’s logo was introduced too – its branding pays homage to the team’s Northern California roots. According to a press release, “The logo marries the majestic redwood forest with the rhythmic elements of Golf. The harmonious color palette reflects the lush landscape and golfing allure of the region, blending modern sophistication with the region’s breathtaking scenery to bring to life a new take on the classic traditions in golf.”

TGL is a new team-based golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour where Tour golfers compete in a tech-driven competition that features a data-rich virtual course and highly dynamic short-game complex. The first TGL season will start in early 2025.

