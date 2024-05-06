Luatua and Naulago agree new deals with Bristol

Back row Steven Luatua and wing Siva Naulago have agreed new deals with Bristol Bears for next season.

Luatua, 32, has made 126 appearances over seven seasons, having joined Bristol from Auckland Blues in 2017.

He has captained the team on 90 occasions, having also played international rugby for both New Zealand and Samoa.

"From the Championship to the present day, he is a vital part of our journey and the Bristol Bears story," said director of rugby Pat Lam.

“As we build a young and exciting squad for the future, Steven’s experience, leadership and world class ability will continue to be crucial to the development of the next group of youngsters, setting an example of what it takes to be a Bear at the highest level."

Luatua, who has played 13 games this season, added: "I think of how far we have come during my time here and I believe we have so much more to achieve.

"I’m excited by the potential of our young and hungry squad next season and excited to see what we can accomplish.”

Naulago, also 32, has scored 16 tries in 32 games for Bristol and he is now fit again after the latest in a series of injuries that have affected the Fijian since his arrival from rugby league in the summer of 2020.

"I’m so thankful to all the staff behind the scenes at the club – the medical team, the athletic performance department, and of course the coaches and my team-mates – for helping me through some tough times on the sidelines," he said.

Five Bristol players have agreed new terms since the beginning of last month, with Luatua and Naulago following Max Lahiff, Yann Thomas and Sam Wolstenholme.