LSU vs. Florida State could be a big test of handling expectations

When LSU and Florida State faced off last season in New Orleans, both teams were shrouded with questions coming into the game. It was unknown how LSU would look in their first game under Brian Kelly. It was also unknown if Mike Norvell was going to be the guy for Florida State going forward.

This year, it’s a different story.

Instead of questions, both teams enter with expectations. LSU and Florida State both enter this year’s game with hopes of making the college football playoffs. LSU won the SEC West last year as they won 10 games. Florida State won 10 games and ended the year with a win over Oklahoma in a bowl game. This meeting will be about handling expectations, On3’s JD PicKell said.

“The buzz around this Florida State team has switched a lot, obviously, from this year to last year. How they handle that and how you handle being talked about is going to really impact this first game,” PicKell said.

We will see how both teams handle expectations when the game kicks off this Sunday.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire