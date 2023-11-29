LSU rises in College Football Playoff rankings ahead of championship weekend
The Tigers’ regular season is complete, and they once again finished 9-3 after getting their revenge from last season’s loss to Texas A&M with a 42-30 senior day victory.
Despite a few near-upsets, there wasn’t a ton of shakeup in the top 10 to allow LSU to move. The exception was Louisville, which fell out of the top 10 following a loss to rival Kentucky.
That allowed the Tigers to move up in both polls this week, and it was the same story in the College Football Playoff rankings. Here’s where the Tigers stand in the penultimate CFP rankings as we head into conference championship weekend.
Kansas State Wildcats
Record: 8-4
Liberty Flames
Record: 12-0
Clemson Tigers
Record: 8-4
Tulane Green Wave
Record: 11-1
Tennessee Volunteers
Record: 8-4
Oregon State Beavers
Record: 8-4
NC State Wolfpack
Record: 9-3
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Record: 9-3
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Record: 9-3
Iowa Hawkeyes
Record: 10-2
Arizona Wildcats
Record: 9-3
Louisville Cardinals
Record: 10-2
LSU Tigers
Record: 9-3
Oklahoma Sooners
Record: 10-2
Ole Miss Rebels
Record: 10-2
Penn State Nittany Lions
Record: 10-2
Missouri Tigers
Record: 10-2
Alabama Crimson Tide
Record: 11-1
Texas Longhorns
Record: 11-1
Ohio State Buckeyes
Record: 11-1
Oregon Ducks
Record: 11-1
Florida State Seminoles
Record: 12-0
Washington Huskies
Record: 12-0
Michigan Wolverines
Record: 12-0
Georgia Bulldogs
Record: 12-0