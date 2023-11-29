Advertisement

LSU rises in College Football Playoff rankings ahead of championship weekend

Tyler Nettuno
·2 min read

The Tigers’ regular season is complete, and they once again finished 9-3 after getting their revenge from last season’s loss to Texas A&M with a 42-30 senior day victory.

Despite a few near-upsets, there wasn’t a ton of shakeup in the top 10 to allow LSU to move. The exception was Louisville, which fell out of the top 10 following a loss to rival Kentucky.

That allowed the Tigers to move up in both polls this week, and it was the same story in the College Football Playoff rankings. Here’s where the Tigers stand in the penultimate CFP rankings as we head into conference championship weekend.

Kansas State Wildcats

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-4

Liberty Flames

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 12-0

Clemson Tigers

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-4

Tulane Green Wave

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 11-1

Tennessee Volunteers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-4

Oregon State Beavers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-4

NC State Wolfpack

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-3

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-3

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-3

Iowa Hawkeyes

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-2

Arizona Wildcats

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-3

Louisville Cardinals

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-2

LSU Tigers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-3

Oklahoma Sooners

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-2

Ole Miss Rebels

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-2

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-2

Missouri Tigers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-2

Alabama Crimson Tide

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 11-1

Texas Longhorns

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 11-1

Ohio State Buckeyes

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Record: 11-1

Oregon Ducks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 11-1

Florida State Seminoles

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 12-0

Washington Huskies

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 12-0

Michigan Wolverines

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 12-0

Georgia Bulldogs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 12-0

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire