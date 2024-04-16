LSU OT Will Campbell named one of the top 10 players in college football by CBS

CBS Sports recently made a post of the pyramid of the best players in college football as we enter the 2024 season. The list was created by Blake Brockermeyer from 247Sports.

According to Brockermeyer, LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell is one of the top players in the country. There is a reason why Brian Kelly awarded Campbell the historic No. 7 jersey when he was only a Sophomore. Due to NCAA rules, Campbell is not allowed to wear the No. 7 jersey during games. So, Kelly placed a No. 7 patch on his jersey.

Brockermeyer has Campbell listed as the No. 6 player in college football. Here is what he had to say about him.

“The top offensive tackle in the country, Campbell has excellent technique as a pass protector and does a nice job getting to the proper spot in protection with square shoulders,” Blake Brockermeyer wrote. “Campbell is generally a two-hand puncher, which can lead to problems if done exclusively, but generally stones his opponents and has excellent feet to recover if he slightly gets beat. He has strong hands and grip strength and if he’s able to get them on defenders, it’s over.”

Campbell will be entering his junior season this fall for the Tigers. As the top offensive tackle in college football, this is likely his last season in college before being drafted by the NFL.

NEW: The Top 15 players in college football heading into the 2024 season, according to @BBrockermeyerFW. 👀 Do y'all agree? The FULL Top 100 Players of 2024 HERE 🔗 https://t.co/9JVJficUk3 pic.twitter.com/vJHxr1cEtL — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) April 15, 2024

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire