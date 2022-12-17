LSU offers 3-star Texas offensive lineman in 2024 class

Nate Kibble is a 2024 6-foot-2, 320-pound offensive lineman from Humble, Texas, where he plays for Atascocita High School. The Atascocita Eagles finished the 2022 season 11-3 with a 38-7 loss to North Shore in the Texas UIL 6A D1 state championship game.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Kibble, but Texas A&M is an 84% favorite per On3.

Film Analysis: Kibble stars at left tackle for the Eagles. He has really nice speed, footwork, and power. He has to pull to the opposite side on a lot of run plays and he has no problem getting out in front of the running back. In pass protection, he does a great job of creating a clean pocket and protecting his quarterback’s blind side.

FILM

Ratings

247

3

30

81

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

29

71

247 Composite

3

456

28

75

 

Vitals

Hometown

Humble, Texas

Projected Position

OL

Height

6-2

Weight

320

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on December 15, 2022

  • No visits yet

Offer List

  • LSU

  • Texas

  • Houston

  • Texas A&M

  • UTSA

Recruiting Projection

  • No crystal ball projections at this time

  • Texas A&M is an 84% favorite per on3

Twitter

