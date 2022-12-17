LSU offers 3-star Texas offensive lineman in 2024 class
Nate Kibble is a 2024 6-foot-2, 320-pound offensive lineman from Humble, Texas, where he plays for Atascocita High School. The Atascocita Eagles finished the 2022 season 11-3 with a 38-7 loss to North Shore in the Texas UIL 6A D1 state championship game.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Kibble, but Texas A&M is an 84% favorite per On3.
Film Analysis: Kibble stars at left tackle for the Eagles. He has really nice speed, footwork, and power. He has to pull to the opposite side on a lot of run plays and he has no problem getting out in front of the running back. In pass protection, he does a great job of creating a clean pocket and protecting his quarterback’s blind side.
Ratings
247
3
–
30
81
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
29
71
247 Composite
3
456
28
75
Vitals
Hometown
Humble, Texas
Projected Position
OL
Height
6-2
Weight
320
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on December 15, 2022
No visits yet
Offer List
LSU
Houston
Texas A&M
UTSA
Recruiting Projection
No crystal ball projections at this time
