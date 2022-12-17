LSU offers 3-star Texas offensive lineman in 2024 class

Nate Kibble is a 2024 6-foot-2, 320-pound offensive lineman from Humble, Texas, where he plays for Atascocita High School. The Atascocita Eagles finished the 2022 season 11-3 with a 38-7 loss to North Shore in the Texas UIL 6A D1 state championship game.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Kibble, but Texas A&M is an 84% favorite per On3.

Film Analysis: Kibble stars at left tackle for the Eagles. He has really nice speed, footwork, and power. He has to pull to the opposite side on a lot of run plays and he has no problem getting out in front of the running back. In pass protection, he does a great job of creating a clean pocket and protecting his quarterback’s blind side.

FILM

Ratings

247 3 – 30 81 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 29 71 247 Composite 3 456 28 75

Vitals

Hometown Humble, Texas Projected Position OL Height 6-2 Weight 320 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on December 15, 2022

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

Texas

Houston

Texas A&M

UTSA

Recruiting Projection

No crystal ball projections at this time

Texas A&M is an 84% favorite per on3

Twitter

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire