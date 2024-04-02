LSU makes top 12 for 2025 4-star WR Corey Simms

One of the top wide receivers in the 2025 recruiting class has narrowed his list of final schools down to just 12. Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are one of those 12.

Corey Simms is a 6-foot-3, 185-pound, four-star wide receiver from Saint Louis where he plays for Christian Brothers High School. The Christian Brothers Cadets finished the 2023 season 11-3 with a loss to Liberty North in the Class 6 State Championship Game.

LSU joins Miami, Georgia, Tennessee, USC, Penn State, Ole Miss, Michigan, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Arkansas as the final 12 schools in contention for the talented prospect.

There are no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Simms, but the Missouri Tigers are a 39% favorite to land him per On3. LSU currently has the No. 2 overall recruiting class for 2025 according to On3. The class is headlined by the No. 1 wide receiver, Dakorien Moore, and the No. 1 quarterback Bryce Underwood in the class.

