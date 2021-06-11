Zac Taylor reveals Joe Burrow’s role in Bengals drafting Ja’Marr Chase

InsideHook

He’s got the arm. Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning, grandson to 13-year NFL quarterback Archie Manning, and nephew to league legends Peyton and Eli Manning, looks destined to continue the family tradition. During a visit to Clemson University’s summer football camp last week, Arch dropped a 45-yard dime in the corner of the […] The post Arch Manning, the Family’s Latest Quarterback, Made a Ridiculous Throw at His Clemson Visit appeared first on InsideHook.