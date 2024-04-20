LSU gymnastics wins 1st national championship in program history

At long last, the LSU gymnastics program stands atop the mountain as national champions.

The Tigers, led by coach Jay Clark, captured the 2024 NCAA gymnastics championship on Saturday in what was their second consecutive Four on the Floor appearance. Unlike last year’s trip, which ended in disappointment, LSU has finally shrugged off the moniker of “best team to never win a championship.”

The Tigers finished with a score of 198.2250, edging out No. 3 California (silver), No. 5 Utah (bronze) and No. 4 Florida. Haleigh Bryant took home individual titles in the vault and floor, while Konnor MccLain had the high score on the beam.

GOT THERE. FOR THE FIRST TIME IN PROGRAM HISTORY, THE LSU TIGERS ARE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bEHiiORSjg — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 20, 2024

“They did everything we asked them to all year long,” Clark said on the broadcast. “It feels fantastic and I’m just so happy for them. I’m speechless.”

LSU ultimately clinched the win in the final rotation on the beam, in which it set a school record.

It took 10 appearances in the finals, but the Tigers are finally bringing the gymnastics trophy to Baton Rouge.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire