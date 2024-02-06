LSU football’s top remaining 2024 target Terry Bussey announces signing day decision time

LSU’s top remaining target, five-star athlete Terry Bussey, has announced his decision time.

He’ll make his final commitment Wednesday at 9 a.m. CT.

Bussey remains committed to Texas A&M, but his recruitment has remained open heading to the finish line. LSU and Georgia are both pushing to flip him, but this one appears to be a race between the Aggies and Tigers.

Bussey is a Texas recruit and committed to A&M last September when Jimbo Fisher was still at the helm. Since that time, he’s continued to visit LSU.

If LSU can pull this off, Bussey would join a crew of other 2024 signees that were originally committed to Texas A&M. Most notably, five-stars Dominick McKinley and Weston Davis.

Five-Star Plus+ ATH Terry Bussey will reveal his final decision on Wednesday for 9 a.m. CT The latest recruiting buzz around the nation's No. 1 ATH: https://t.co/7uz8dDVCQG (On3+) pic.twitter.com/HJQkVBKdyv — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) February 6, 2024

Bussey is a consensus five-star, ranked in the top 20 by all four major recruiting sites.

He’s listed as an athlete, but the current assumption is he will be a defensive back. That’s big for LSU, given it remains a major position of need.

A commitment from Bussey would go a long way toward reaffirming the job Corey Raymond can do in his return to Baton Rouge.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire