LSU coaches visit pair of blue-chip 2025 Louisiana prospects

Two members of LSU’s coaching staff were in Shreveport on Thursday visiting with two of the top targets in the 2025 recruiting class.

Running backs coach/assistant head coach Frank Wilson and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan — who is currently the Tigers’ interim co-offensive coordinator — spent time with four-star Calvary Baptist Academy offensive lineman Devin Harper, according to On3’s Shea Dixon.

The duo also visited Harper’s teammate and fellow top-200 prospect, four-star running back James Simon during their time in North Louisiana.

Harper ranks as a top-130 prospect and the No. 3 player in Louisiana, per the 247Sports Composite. He recently released a top 10 that included the Tigers in addition to Ole Miss, Georgia, Texas Tech, Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee.

There are currently no Crystal Balls for Harper, but On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Tigers as the hefty favorite over Ole Miss at 98.9%. The Tigers are also the favorites for Simon and hold a high confidence Crystal Ball prediction, which was placed in December.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire