LSU’s Angel Reese draws a hard foul, ejection in WNBA game

LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese is still getting acclimated to the WNBA as a rookie starter for the Chicago Sky, and she received quite a welcome on Saturday night from Connecticut Sun’s star Alyssa Thomas.

While going for a rebound, Reese was fouled hard by Thomas and taken to the ground, where she was clearly in some discomfort. It was originally called a normal foul, but upon review, Thomas was ejected from the game.

Reese would play the rest of the way, finishing with 13 points and five rebounds. However, it was not enough for the Sky to get the win as it fell 86-82.

Alyssa Thomas was ejected after a hard foul on Angel Reese. pic.twitter.com/CxJNDkfePd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 26, 2024

Reese addressed the incident nonchalantly with a post on social media after the game.

EVERYONE, i’m good😭! its just basketball. we gon shake back! #skytown — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) May 26, 2024

Reese is averaging 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds through four games for 2-2 Chicago. She is currently shooting 35.7% from the field.

