LSU among First 4 Out in latest D1Baseball tournament field of 64 projections

While LSU Baseball has spent much of the last two months just worrying about making the SEC tournament, the Tigers have reinvigorated their season in the last three weeks.

They’ve won three series in a row, most recently against No. 1 Texas A&M, and that streak of success has brought coach Jay Johnson’s team back in the NCAA tournament discussion. Now, LSU is squarely on the bubble and could play its way into the field, depending on what happens in the final two series.

While the Tigers were listed among the last four in, according to On3’s latest bracket projection, D1Baseball is a bit more negative. It has LSU just outside the projected field among the first four out.

It’s worth noting that next up for LSU is a road trip against an Alabama team that is currently a projected No. 3 seed in the field, and a win in that series could go a long way.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire