LP struggles after fast start against Lions

May 8—The Lyle-Pacelli softball team had a solid first inning, but things went south after that as they lost 15-1 in five innings to Schaeffer Academy in Todd Park Wednesday.

The Athletics (1-9 overall) started the game strong as McKenzie Schaefer doubled and scored on a single by Samantha Schrom to put LP up 1-0, but LP had just one hit the rest of the way. The Lions (3-9 overall) scored at least three runs in the next four frames to put things out of reach as LP struggled with errors.

"I think this is the first time we've had everybody here at once," LP head coach Faith King said. "We've had injuries and we've been moving kids around constantly. There are maybe two kids who are in the same position that they started the season at. That's tough, but they need to eventually lock in more and learn to play as a team."

LP knew this season would be a rebuilding year as the team is limited on experience, but things got tougher when they found out that they would be short two expected starters before the year got going.

"We have six eighth graders and we have one senior and we lost Avari (Drennan) and Autumn (Drennan)," King said. "It's been an unexpected change of the guard and I think our captains McKenzie Schaefer and Lillie Garnder have done a good job leading, but it's hard for the young kids."

After the game was over, the Lions invited LP to the infield for a postgame prayer and every player attended. It was a gesture that was appreciated by King and the Athletics.

"That's something that I really love about playing Schaeffer. Their sportsmanship is always phenomenal," King said. "They're so nice and they're coach is like the nicest person we play against. It's bigger than the outcome of the game."

SA 0 3 3 3 6 — 15 7 0

LP 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 2 7

LP pitching: McKenzie Schaefer (L) 5 IP, 7 H, 6 BB, 15 R, 8 ER, 8 K

LP hitting: Schaefer, 1-for-2, double, R; Samantha Schrom, 1-for-2, RBI; Lillie Gardner, 0-for-2; Amelia Green, 0-for-2; Grace Bauer, 1-for-2; Allie Touchton, 0-for-2; Katilyn McMahon, 0-for-2; Elisabeth Wilde, 0-for-1; Emma Belden-Reimers, 0-for-2