Lowndes baseball looks unstoppable heading into semifinals

May 7—VALDOSTA — With only four teams left in the state playoffs, Lowndes varsity baseball is playing at peak efficiency. To claim their spot in the Final Four, the Vikings handily took both games in their Monday doubleheader versus South Forsyth's War Eagles.

Noah Thigpen started the day on the mound, pitching a complete seven innings with no runs scored. Thigpen only gave out two freebies and three hits while striking out 10.

Jacob Bayer started for South Forsyth, throwing four base-on-balls and four strikeouts. The War Eagles could not score a single run, with no significant hits throughout game one. However, the Vikings got to work early, scoring their first run in the first inning off a double to centerfield from Coleman Lewis to score Carson Page.

Lewis was on fire in game one, putting up three more runs by the end of the game. Another double to center field in the second scored Ashton Bohler and Page again. In the sixth inning, Lewis's third hit to center field on a sacrifice fly would score Jacarre Fleming.

In a 5-0 game one victory, Lowndes did not slow down going into game two. Taking the game 11-1, the Vikings ended the nightcap after the fifth inning. Matthew Kerrigan took the mound for the entirety of game two, pitching five strikeouts and allowing only one run and five hits.

Lewis started the game with yet another double, which would core Page off of an error in right field. South Forsyth answered back with a single from Emiliano Dominguez, scoring Payton Cardarette for the away team's only run in the first inning.

The Vikings took over during the second inning, with doubles from Page, Lewis, and Thigpen each bringing in a single run. A single from Bohler to left field scored Fleming, and Tate Sirmans would score Kerrigan off of a fielder's choice.

Nate Slaughter piled on more runs with a line drive to left field to drive home Sirmans and Page. The game's final runs arrived at the top of the fifth, with back-to-back sacrifice flys from Page and Lewis.

The Vikings now move on to the final four, where they will face their hardest challenges. Lowndes will host once again for the semifinals on Saturday against North Paulding High School, a playoff rematch from last year.