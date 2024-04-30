Lowery stepping down as Godley football coach

Apr. 29—Coach Curtis Lowery has announced that he is stepping down from the Godley High School football program after accepting the head coaching position in Throckmorton in order to be closer to family.

"We are really sad to see Coach Lowery depart," commented Godley ISD Superintendent Dr. Rich Dear. "He has been a great motivator for our student athletes while instilling in them the values of hard work and leadership. We have had a lot of success under Coach Lowery, and we look forward to finding the right person to fill his shoes. We wish him and his wife and daughters all the best, and they will always be part of the Wildcat Family."

Lowery joined GISD as athletic director and head football coach in 2019 and helped the Wildcats make postseason runs during four of his five years at the helm — including an appearance at the regional semifinals in 2022.

Prior to Godley, Lowery was the head football coach and athletic director in Levelland. His prior coaching experience includes stints in Glen Rose, Snyder, Stephenville, Kennedale, Grandview and Harmony. The coach played football at both Stephenville and Texas Tech University.