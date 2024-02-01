'I love my team': Despite suffering setbacks, this South Brunswick basketball player's spirit never dwindled

Buried among the abundance of talented boys basketball players in the Mideastern Conference is South Brunswick's Jaelon Johnson.

The senior point guard, who sits fourth in the conference in points per game this winter, hasn't seen much of the limelight over his high school career as injuries have kept him off the court.

Despite missing his sophomore and junior seasons, Johnson's positive outlook left no doubt that he wanted to return to the Cougars' starting lineup this winter.

"I just love my team, so I just want to support them and see them win, which inspired me to (never give up)," he said.

Now one of the conference's better players, Johnson wants to inspire other athletes to keep pushing, even when the odds are stacked against them.

Season-ending

There are few words any athlete wants to hear less. It's the moment most do everything possible to avoid. The reality of a season-ending injury, however, is something Johnson knows all too well.

Earning a spot on the varsity team at South Brunswick as a freshman, the point guard showed promise from the start, logging a 10-point performance despite limited playing time.

As a sophomore, he became one of the team's top scorers, recording a 15-point game to start the year. But just five games into the 2021-22 season, he tore his ACL and meniscus in his right knee, an injury that would sideline him for nine months.

"I've been playing basketball for a long time and I just wanted to keep on going," he said. "Just because of injuries, I knew I couldn't stop. There's always another chance, so I kept pushing."

Despite the defeat inflicted by the injury, Johnson never let his mindset flutter. For him, the setback was just one part of his story.

As a junior the following winter, he would again suffer an ACL tear, this time in his right knee in a preseason scrimmage. He would miss the entire 2022-23 season.

South Brunswick basketball coach Mike Loutzenheiser knew the setback would take a considerable toll but never questioned the resilience of one of his top players.

"In 33 years of coaching, I don't think I've ever heard of a kid tearing his ACL in two different knees in back-to-back seasons and losing that much time as a high school player," Loutzenheiser said. "He was devastated after his injury last season. I remember hugging him and reminding him that he's only a junior and has one more year."

Staying true

South Brunswick senior Jaelon Johnson is finally back to his dominant ways this winter, leading the Cougars in points per game, after multiple season-ending injuries.

In the ever-evolving landscape of high school athletics, transferring from one school to another has become more common than ever.

Despite South Brunswick's struggles over the past two seasons (The team went 6-18 last winter and currently sits in last place in the MEC this season), Johnson's loyalty to his high school team was never in question.

"I'm not like a traitor, so I don't want to be with my team for so long and then go to a different school out of nowhere," he said. "I'm sticking around and even though we've been losing, I'm still here."

While he could have increased his scoring elsewhere, the chemistry and camaraderie with his teammates and coaches always mattered more.

"Competition-wise, there are places he could have gone and had more success, more W's," Loutzenheiser said. "He committed to his teammates that this was where he would be. We had one kid from our team last year transfer to North (Brunswick), and he's having great success with wins and losses, but Jaelon decided it was more important to stay home and try to win with the kids he grew up with."

This season, Johnson's resilience is finally paying off. Leading the Cougars with 13 ppg, the senior has logged a career season with four 19+ point performances, including a season-high 25-point game in the Cougars victory over East Columbus on Dec. 1.

Now, even as he battles through an AC joint sprain that will see him miss a few games, Johnson's message of positivity rings stronger than ever.

"Stay motivated," he said of his message to other athletes suffering setbacks. "Just keep putting in the work. With a good spirit and good support, you can get through anything."

