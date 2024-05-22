Louisville police, mayor to update Scottie Scheffler investigation, release available footage on Thursday

The Louisville Metro Police Department has scheduled a press conference for Thursday to give an “update on the internal investigation” into the arrest of Scottie Scheffler at last week’s PGA Championship.

The press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET at Louisville Metro Hall. Scheffler, who is playing this week's Charles Schwab Challenge, is slated to tee off in Round 1 at 1:45 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday, police officials announced they were investigating the arrest of the world No. 1 for possible protocol violations. Scheffler’s arraignment hearing was previously rescheduled from Tuesday to June 3.

“Mayor Craig Greenberg and LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel will give an update on the internal investigation into the incident regarding Detective Bryan Gillis and Mr. Scheffler,” a release from the department said. “The chief will provide her completed findings and address any policy violations. All currently available video footage regarding the incident will be released.”

Greenberg told reporters Tuesday the investigation will review why Gillis didn’t activate his body cam video recorder during the incident with Scheffler or while he was arrested.

Louisville Metro PD policy requires officers to “maintain their [body-worn cameras] in a constant state of operational readiness” and for officers to “immediately activate their [body-worn cameras] in recording mode prior to engaging in all law enforcement activities or encounters.”

Gillis – who was injured when Scheffler “refused to comply” with instructions and “accelerated forward,” according to the incident report – did not have his body camera activated during the incident or the arrest. Scheffler was charged with four counts including assaulting a police officer, which is a felony.

In a previous statement, Scheffler said the incident was “a big misunderstanding” and that his “situation will get handled.” His attorney, Steve Romines, said Scheffler will plead not guilty to the charges.