Governor’s Cup standouts: 5 players from KY who had impressive showings in rivalry game

Here are the top in-state performers and playmakers of the 2023 Governor's Cup:

J.J. Weaver, a senior linebacker who was named the game's Most Valuable Player, recovered Kentucky’s two takeaways. Weaver punched the ball out of Jawhar Jordan’s hand and recovered the ball. He recovered senior linebacker D’Eryk Jackson’s forced fumble that led to Ray Davis’ second touchdown. He had eight tackles and a fourth-quarter sack. Weaver played football at Moore, where he was a four-star recruit according to Rivals and 247Sports.

The MVP is awarded the Howard Schnellenberger MVP Award. Schnellenberger played for Kentucky from 1952–56 and was the Louisville football head coach from 1985–94. Schnellenberger, a Paul "Bear" Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award recipient (2021), died on March 27, 2021.

Radcliff DB Jordan Lovett

Jordan Lovett grabbed the game-sealing interception and posted four tackles (three solo) and one tackle for loss. The UK sophomore defensive back was a consensus 2021 three-star prospect and fourth-ranked high school player (North Hardin) in the state.

Louisville TE Izayah Cummings

UK senior tight end Izayah Cummings went 55 yards on his first catch to help set up Davis’ 20-yard catch-and-run touchdown to cut the Cards’ lead to 24-21. Cummings graduated in 2020 from Male, where he was a consensus three-star recruit.

Lexington DB Devin Neal

Devin Neal, a junior defensive back for the Cardinals, recorded three tackles in the first half. Neal graduated from Frederick Douglass in 2021 as the No. 9 in-state player.

Lexington WR Dane Key

Dane Key caught Kentucky’s first touchdown after the sophomore wideout beat his defender on a red zone fade. He reeled in an over-the-shoulder 9-yard pass from quarterback Devin Leary. Key was a consensus four-star prospect and the top in-state prospect after graduating from Frederick Douglass in 2022.

