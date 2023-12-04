Louisville vs. Southern California football first look: Holiday Bowl game story lines, odds

The excitement of a 10-win season has lessened as the University of Louisville lost its final two games.

The No. 15 Cardinals gave up too many big defensive plays to Kentucky to fall in the Governor’s Cup then couldn’t reach the end zone in the ACC championship loss to No. 4 Florida State. But they have a chance to end the season on a high note and get both sides of the ball going.

U of L will play Southern California for the first time in the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl, announced Sunday. The Trojans were ranked sixth in the US LBM preseason coaches poll and started the season winning their first six games. But then went 1-5 to finish the year 7-5 and 5-4 in the Pac-12.

USC will go to San Diego on a three-game losing streak, the last to rival UCLA, 38-20. The Trojan defense allowed 34.9 points per game, which prompted head coach Lincoln Riley to hire Bruins defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn less than two weeks after the rivalry game.

Louisville will look to bounce back after dropping back-to-back games, heading into the bowl game with a 10-3 record. The Cardinals are 3-6 against the Pac-12, which will disband at the end of the season.

Here are three storylines heading into the final game of the season:

What adjustments will be made?

After the 38-31 loss to Kentucky, U of L coach Jeff Brohm noted the need for defensive adjustments. The unit did that a week later. It held a Florida State team, which averaged 37 points per game but was down to third-string freshman Brock Glenn quarterback, to one touchdown. The Cardinals also held FSU to only two third-down conversions on 16 tries and just five trips to the red zone.

But missed opportunities on offense and an inability to pocket a sixth close win put the program’s first ACC title out of reach. Brohm shouldered the blame for the offensive ineffectiveness and mentioned changes will be made to fix that side of the ball.

One of the biggest problems the Cardinals’ first-year coach pointed out was a lack of balance. With dynamic running backs like Jahwar Jordan and Isaac Guerendo, the run game has been a focal point for the team with a complimenting passing game. But when U of L struggled to consistently get the ground game going, it went to the air more but also couldn’t build up enough momentum to score.

Facing a Heisman winner

After leaving Oklahoma to join head coach Riley, quarterback Caleb Williams won a Heisman in his first season with USC in 2022. The junior won't pick up a second trophy this season, but the Washington, D.C., native threw for 3,633 yards, which ranks seventh nationally along with 30 touchdowns, tied for seventh-most in the country with just five interceptions. He also rushed for a team-high 11 touchdowns.

Williams ranks fifth in points responsible for (250), seventh in passing yards per game (302.8) and 13th in completion percentage (68.6%).

There is a chance Louisville won’t face Williams. Should he declare for the NFL Draft, Williams might skip the bowl game. The latest mock draft from CBS projects him to go to the New England Patriots with the third overall pick.

Baseball-football crossover

For the second straight year, Louisville will play its bowl game at a baseball park. Petco Park is home to the San Diego Padres.

Last year, the Cardinals were on the opposite coast and beat Cincinnati 24-7 at the Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park, the home of the Boston Red Sox. Former U of L wide receiver Deion Branch was named the interim coach for the team that finished the year 8-5. He was retained by Brohm and is currently the program’s director of player development and alumni relations.

Louisville played the 2007 Orange Bowl at the Miami Marlins’ stadium, LoanDepot Park, then played the Beef O’Brady’s Bowl at the Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field four years later. The Cardinals won both games, beating Wake Forest, 24-13, to end the 2006 season and Southern Miss, 31-28, in Tampa.

U of L will look to go 4-0 in bowl games played at baseball stadiums in the Holiday Bowl.

Three Louisville football players to watch

Ashton Gillotte, junior defensive lineman: The Florida native’s ability to get in the backfield has given way to 11 sacks, which ranks seventh nationwide, and 14 ½ tackles for loss with 45 total tackles. He’ll lead the charge in an attempt to get Williams, who has been sacked 27 times this season.

Jack Plummer, senior quarterback: After an up-and-down season, Plummer will have one final game to end his college career on a high note. His 111 passing yards during the ACC championship game were the lowest of the season, though he recorded three 300-yard passing games this season for 3,063 yards, 21 TDs and 12 interceptions.

Jamari Thrash, redshirt junior: With his health in question for most of the season, Thrash’s production has been inconsistent, going from 73 yards on seven catches against Duke to a seven-yard catch against Miami two weeks later. Still, the Georgia State transfer leads Louisville’s pass catchers with 858 yards and six TDs on 63 receptions.

Three USC football players to watch

Tahj Washington, redshirt senior wide receiver: As one of Williams’ favorite targets, Washington led USC with 963 yards and six touchdowns on 52 catches this season. His 82.9 receiving grade ranked 32nd among wide receivers nationally.

MarShawn Lloyd, redshirt junior running back: After transferring to USC from South Carolina, Lloyd became the Trojans’ leading receiver in his first season, with 820 yards and nine TDs on 116 carries despite playing behind Austin Jones.

Solomon Byrd, redshirt senior defensive end: Byrd had six sacks with 45 tackles, 11 for loss, and four forced fumbles in his second season at USC.

Louisville vs. USC odds

The Trojans enter the game as a ½-point favorite over the Cardinals, according to Action Network.

How to watch Louisville vs. USC in Holiday Bowl

Who: Louisville (10-2) vs. USC (7-5)

When: 5 p.m. (8 p.m. EST) Saturday, Dec. 27

Where: Petco Park; San Diego, California

TV: FOX

Radio: Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Craig Swabek (analyst) will call the game on Louisville Radio Network (93.9 FM and 970 AM).

Streaming: Qualified subscribers can livestream the game via FOX Sports. To stream for free, click on the following links for either fuboTV (FREE TRIAL) or YouTube TV (FREE TRIAL).

