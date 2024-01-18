Louisville basketball shows grit against No. 3 North Carolina before dropping ACC game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Elliot Cadeau stared down Mike James as if to say, “Yeah, I just did that.”

For a brief moment Wednesday night against No. 3 North Carolina, it felt as if the Louisville men’s basketball team was going to, at the least, make things more interesting than the 86-70 final score implies.

The Cardinals (6-11, 1-5 ACC) had cut a 16-point deficit to 11 heading into the final 5:57 of the first half with the Tar Heels (14-3, 6-0) mired in a 1-for-10 shooting slump.

Then, Cadeau leapt into the air, knocked an inbounds pass from Skyy Clark out of James’ hands, corralled the loose ball and finished the play with a slam dunk that brought the crowd gathered inside the Dean E. Smith Center to its feet. The basket sparked a 12-5 run giving the Tar Heels a 46-29 lead at the intermission.

It felt like a gamebreaker. And yet, Kenny Payne’s team trailed the best in the ACC by only six points with 12 minutes to play in regulation.

To borrow a phrase that’s been thrown around the program a lot lately to measure its progress during the 2023-24 season, U of L did not “let go of the rope” while enduring the 25th double-digit loss of Payne’s tenure.

But no one would have been blamed for wondering whether or not the Cards had a grasp on said rope when this one tipped off.

With 12:39 to play in the first half, UNC’s veteran center, Armando Bacot, had outscored Louisville on his own, 8-6.

By halftime, he, RJ Davis and Cormac Ryan were winning the game, 35-29. They finished with 21, 19 and 14, respectively.

The Tar Heels shot 48.3% from the field, 45.5% from 3-point range.

Skyy Clark led U of L with 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting (4 for 5 from 3). Brandon Huntley-Hatfield added 15 points and six rebounds; while Tre White rounded out the Cards’ double-digit scorers with 12.

Louisville is staying in North Carolina for its next game, a noon tipoff Saturday at Wake Forest.

