Louisiana 5-star 2026 defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart spotted wearing Ohio State gloves

Playing the apparel game is part of recruiting, and once again Ohio State football watching it play out with a 5-star recruit.

Louisiana 2026 defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart, who stands 6-foot, 6-inches and weighs 270-pounds is the best lineman and the nations No. 3 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

This weekend Stewart participated in a Rival Camp event, and he was seen wearing Ohio State gloves while dominating the competition. Although it should be viewed as a good sign that he was wearing Buckeyes gear, it’s really hard to read how important this is. We’ve seen it both ways, with recruits wearing and not wearing OSU apparel.

Jah’keem Stewart doing his thing in Ohio State gloves 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/vyEbr0ZRI7 — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) April 28, 2024

He currently holds no crystal ball picks, so it’s anyone’s guess as to where Stewart ultimately lands.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire