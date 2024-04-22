'When they are lose they seem to lose badly'

[Getty Images]

The Telegraph's Luke Edwards believes there is a danger of West Ham's season "drifting" to its conclusion after the Hammers followed their Europa League exit to Bayer Leverkusen in midweek with a heavy 5-2 defeat at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

"It's just unravelling a little bit this season," he told the Football Daily podcast.

"They've had a wonderful run in Europe but that ended with defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League - narrow as it was and they put up a really good account of themselves.

"When they are lose they seem to lose badly and I think there is a danger now of their season just drifting.

"I think they're beginning to lose a little bit of pace in the race for European places in the league - Manchester United and Newcastle both look in a stronger position - and now there will be these questions over David Moyes.

"His contract is up at the end of the season and there is a sizeable chunk of West Ham supporters who want a change. I think that's harsh but football is a cruel game.

"When people look back on the Moyes era - if it does come to an end this summer - he has brought them some truly remarkable times.

"It's probably the most successful period they've had in the Premier League era but it just looks and feels a little bit like they've reached the end of their shelf life."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds