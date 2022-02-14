Rams safety Taylor Rapp proposes to girlfriend Dani Johnson after Super Bowl LVI win

Taylor Rapp had himself one memorable night at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Rapp, just minutes after helping the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI, got engaged with his longtime girlfriend Dani Johnson.

Rapp, with confetti still falling from the roof of the stadium, dropped to one knee and proposed.

Rapp and Johnson have been dating since high school, and stuck together through college while he played at Washington. Rapp, 24, was selected by the Rams with the No. 61 overall pick in the 2019 draft. He will enter the final year of his contract with the team next season.

Los Angeles Rams' Taylor Rapp, left, celebrates with Jalen Ramsey after winning Super Bowl LVI. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP)

The safety had seven total tackles in the Rams’ 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, four of which came on his own. Only cornerback Darious Williams had more. Rapp finished the regular season with 94 total tackles and a career-high four interceptions.

Though it’s unclear where Rapp kept the ring during the game, he sure picked one incredible moment to propose.