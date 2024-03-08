Looney's consecutive games played streak ends in loss to Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Warriors' 125-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at Chase Center was a night they would like to forget. For multiple reasons.

Not only did Golden State suffer another frustrating late-game collapse that superstar point guard Steph Curry left with an ankle injury, but one longstanding Warriors streak officially ended.

Warriors center Kevon Looney's streak of 290 consecutive games played came to an end after the big man did not record a second of playing time in the loss to the Bulls.

Kevon Looneys consecutive games played stretch ended today… 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/9NYwCJqeEQ — LoonMuse (@KevonLooneyMuse) March 8, 2024

The Warriors' "Iron Man" had played in every regular- and postseason game dating back to Golden State's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on March 20, 2021, at FedExForum.

Looney had been Golden State's primary center in recent years, but has seen a reduced role during the 2023-24 NBA season due to a revamped Warriors starting lineup that features Draymond Green at the five, plus the emergence of rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Golden State's big man will look to begin a new streak in the Warriors' matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday at Chase Center.

