Ademola Lookman scores hat-trick as Atalanta beat Bayer Leverkusen in Europa League final

How do you stop the seemingly unstoppable force of European football? All you need, it turns out, is a lad from Peckham with a point to prove and a chance to demonstrate his talent.

This was the greatest night in the eventful career of Ademola Lookman, the Londoner who has found a home in Bergamo, as he struck an incredible hat-trick to secure Europa League glory for Atalanta and finally end the unbeaten run of Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen.

Lookman’s professional life has taken him from Charlton Athletic to Everton, to RB Leipzig in Germany and then Fulham and Leicester City in the Premier League. For the 26-year-old it was a journey that all led to this point: a European final in Dublin, and an occasion which he seized for his own.

To think, this was supposed to be the next glorious chapter in the Leverkusen story. To many, Atalanta were expected to be little more than an afterthought, the latest victims. But the Italians, led by Lookman and powered by the brave tactics of Gian Piero Gasperini, made it their night and their glory as they totally outclassed their German opponents.

Leverkusen arrived in Dublin on a streak of 51 unbeaten matches and in pursuit of the most historic of trebles. The first team to ever go through a full Bundesliga campaign without defeat, led by a manager regarded as the next great tactical mastermind in the world of football.

And then they met Lookman, a former England youth international who now represents Nigeria. Along with his team-mates, he produced a stunning performance in this European final, winning every physical battle and delivering the decisive moments of quality that are required on nights such as these.

The Leverkusen story is made all the more remarkable because of the lack of trophies in the club’s history, and this was their first European final since losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League in 2002. They are not a particularly big club, by most the usual standards, and they are not used to playing on stages such as this.

Of their players, perhaps only Granit Xhaka really felt familiar with the magnitude of the occasion. The 31-year-old played in the Europa League final of 2019, when Arsenal were thrashed 4-1 by Chelsea in Baku.

For Xhaka, whose passing radar was uncharacteristically inaccurate during the first half, this has been a campaign beyond all expectations. He arrived in Dublin without experiencing defeat at club level since he played for Arsenal at Nottingham Forest last year, more than 12 months ago. It has been a full calendar year of excellence for a midfielder who has proven, once and for all, that he is among Europe’s best.

Atalanta, to be clear, are hardly European giants either. This, after all, is a club that came into the final looking for only the second trophy in their 116-year history, after the Coppa Italia of 1963. It was their first European final ever, although you would not have known it from the courageous way in which they approached the game.

Conquerors of Liverpool earlier in the tournament, Atalanta ask the most awkward of questions of their opponents. It is ultra-aggressive, high-pressing football which is so unlike the vast majority of other teams. Liverpool could never make sense of it and Leverkusen were having similar problems in Dublin, as Alonso’s side struggled to build any momentum in the first half.

For all the focus on the likes of Alonso, Xhaka and young Florian Wirtz — the star of the Leverkusen attack — it was two Premier League rejects in Atalanta’s frontline who impressed the most in the first half.

Gianluca Scamacca endured one miserable season at West Ham United, scoring just three league goals last season, but appears to be a player transformed at Atalanta. He led the line adeptly in the first half, providing the platform for Lookman to shine.

It was another former Premier League player, ex-Chelsea full-back Davide Zappacosta, who created the first goal. His low cross was attacked by Lookman, who simply reacted quicker than any of Leverkusen’s more ponderous defenders.

The second, by contrast, was all about Lookman’s individual quality. A delicious nutmeg removed Xhaka from the game, on the edge of the penalty area, and the subsequent finish was steered powerfully inside the far post.

Leverkusen needed change but instead got much of the same after the break, as Atalanta continued to swarm all over the turf. It was as if they had twice as many players on the pitch, and that is before one considers the individual class of Lookman.

Atalanta 3 Leverkusen 0: As it happened

10:33 PM BST

No complaints from Alonso

We had a bad day today, it was not meant to be. We did not cope well with the situations they demand - one on one, duels. Once they scored the first goal it have them a lot of energy. Sometimes we tried to play too many passes rather than play forward after attracting the first one. They are very brave, they don’t mind being one v one at the back. They have been doing it for years and are special at it.

10:11 PM BST

Ally McCoist on Atalanta’s team performance

What a performance! And what a level of performance for an entire 90+ minutes. A tactical masterclass from Gian Piero Gasperini, he asked his players to do a job tonight and they have done it and then some! A man of the match performance from Ademola Lookman, all three goals and the quality fo the finishes are something we will be watching for many years to come.

10:08 PM BST

Joe Cole speaking about Lookman’s journey on TNT

Set-backs, adversity - ultimately, to get to the top in football you have to go through adversity and the players that come through and not give up... that young man has it in abundance and has written himself into the history books.

10:07 PM BST

Lookman with his man of the match award

10:01 PM BST

Lookman on his performance

One of the best nights of my life. Amazing performance by the team and we did it. Not got many words to say! Got to celebrate, we made history tonight.

09:59 PM BST

Xhaka beaten

09:56 PM BST

Gasperini leads the celebrations in his jeans

09:54 PM BST

FT: Atalanta 3 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Bayern Leverkusen’s 51-game unbeaten run is over and the ‘invincible treble’ dream is over. Atalanta win their first European trophy. That was a consummate team performance, and Ademola Lookman was the game’s outstanding individual. Atalanta dominated the game and nullified Xabi Alonso’s team. Lookman will never have to buy an aperitivo in Bergamo again.

09:51 PM BST

93 minutes: Atalanta 3 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Still time for Lookman to win another duel and free-kick. He has terrorised Leverkusen all night, and it has not mattered which player ends up marking him.

09:50 PM BST

92 minutes: Atalanta 3 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Leverkusen substitute Hlozek with a good dig from 25 yards but it flies wide. Leverkusen are heading towards their first defeat in 51 games.

09:49 PM BST

90 minutes: Atalanta 3 Bayer Leverkusen 0

In the dying seconds of normal time, there are appeals for a Leverkusen penalty for a foul by Scalvini. It looked like the attacker crept up on his blindside and Scalvini kicked him in the back of the leg. VAR does check...but the referee says play on.

Just four minutes of stoppage time to play.

09:47 PM BST

Some performance

Bayer Leverkusen had gone the full season without conceding 3+ goals in a single game...



09:45 PM BST

86 minutes: Atalanta 3 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Leverkusen worked an opening for Tella wide right but Ruggeri blocked the cross before Hien won a towering defensive header from the corner. For all their pressing and enterprising football, Atalanta have defended their box well too.

09:42 PM BST

83 minutes: Atalanta 3 Bayer Leverkusen 0

The game has been broken up by further substitutions, and that will suit Atalanta just fine. They can see the finish line now.

09:39 PM BST

81 minutes: Atalanta 3 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Atalanta have scored another small victory: Wirtz has been subbed by Alonso, perhaps with the German Cup final on Saturday in mind. Schick and Nathan Tella have been introduced.

09:37 PM BST

78 minutes: Atalanta 3 Bayer Leverkusen 0

This has been a comprehensive team performance from Atalanta, brilliantly set up by Gasperini and Lookman has produced one of the great individual performances in a European final. This game is surely beyond Leverkusen now.

09:34 PM BST

GOOOOAAAALLL! Lookman completes his hat-trick

The second goal was outstanding, this one might be even better. Scamacca led the Atalanta counter-attack, and he delayed and delayed before passing the ball left for Lookman. He isolates Tapsoba in the box and shifts the ball to his left, before rifling a shot across the goalkeeper into the top corer. Unsaveable. Unplayable.

09:32 PM BST

74 minutes: Atalanta 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0

One goal could change everything, but Leverkusen do not have the look of a team about to lay siege on the Atalanta goal in the closing stages. Atalanta have been so diligent in their closing down, and have played this game at the tempo they want.

09:28 PM BST

69 minutes: Atalanta 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Alonso making another change: Hlozek is on for Grimaldo and Andrich is on for Palacios. Wirtz with a neat turn in midfield, and Koopmeiners drags him back at the expense of a yellow card.

09:25 PM BST

67 minutes: Atalanta 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Atalanta now gain some territory and are intent to keep Leverkusen in their own half for a period. Wirtz gets himself the wrong side of the Atalanta midfield for a split second, but Scalvini stepped out to read the attempted through ball. Then Lookman produces another drop of the shoulder to win a free-kick.

09:22 PM BST

64 minutes: Atalanta 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Koopmeiners goes down looking for a foul in midfield but nothing doing, and Leverkusen can break. Boniface had time and space but Ederson cut out his pass into the penalty area. Then Musso produces some brave goalkeeping to claim a cross when it seemed Grimaldo was free to win a header a the back post. The goalkeeper stays down and kills some time.

09:20 PM BST

62 minutes: Atalanta 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Superb work from Lookman who hold off Xhaka and win a foul after the ball was hooked up to him. Lookman has been the outstanding attacker on the pitch tonight.

09:17 PM BST

59 minutes: Atalanta 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Half a chance for Leverkusen as Frimpong volleys over after a Musso parry, but it was a difficult opportunity to take on first time. Maybe a few signs that Atalanta are starting to tire and drop back into a deeper defensive shape. Adli far too sharp for Zappacosta wide left, and the former Chelsea man hacked him down at the expense of a booking.

09:15 PM BST

57 minutes: Atalanta 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Gasperini making another change: Pasalic is on for De Ketelaere. Frimpong’s cross is deflected into the grateful arms of Musso. Atalanta continue to look comfortable and the game has gone a little flat which suits them fine with a two-goal lead.

09:12 PM BST

54 minutes: Atalanta 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0

A better spell of possession from Leverkusen, working the ball from side to side in Atalanta’s defensive third. They win another corner, taken short, but once again it comes to nothing. Leverkusen need to make more of these set-piece situations.

09:09 PM BST

53 minutes: Atalanta 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Ederson with strong defensive work again for Atalanta, and the Italian side deal with the inswinging corner. Leverkusen’s delivery from another wide free-kick is poor once again from Wirtz, who has not found his range all night.

09:08 PM BST

50 minutes: Atalanta 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Hincapie with some crucial last-ditch defending or else De Ketelaere would have had a tap-in and this final would have been over. More fluid football from Atalanta down their left flank, with Lookman involved again.

09:06 PM BST

47 minutes: Atalanta 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Against a team who play a high line like Atalanta, you are almost tempted into playing direct balls over the top. Leverkusen have not done so with any accuracy so far tonight.

09:04 PM BST

We’re back under way

Leverkusen need to change the whole dynamic and feel of this game in the opening exchanges of the second half.

09:03 PM BST

Changes at the break...

As expected, Alonso has made a change: the striker Boniface is on for Stanisic. Atalanta have been forced into a change. Kolasinac came out for the second half but hobbled off. He has been replaced by youngster Scalvini.

08:57 PM BST

Lookman making history

08:50 PM BST

HT: Atalanta 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0

An exhibition from Atalanta, as good a team performance as you will see in a final. Leverkusen have had no answers to their aggressive, man-on-man pressing, and Lookman’s second goal was a piece of individual brilliance. Back to the drawing board for Alonso, but this season has taught us never to write off Leverkusen.

08:46 PM BST

45 minutes: Atalanta 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Just the two minutes of added time to play. Xhaka with an attempt from distance, but there was not much conviction in it and the ball bounced wide of the post.

08:44 PM BST

43 minutes: Atalanta 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Atalanta with a chance to score the third, but De Ketelaere’s side-foot shot was straight at the goalkeeper. It was a sublime outside of the foot pass from Scammaca to find him. De Ketelaere could have slipped a pass to the overlapping run rather than shooting.

08:41 PM BST

40 minutes: Atalanta 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Xhaka with an attempted pass out to Frimpong but there was too much on it, and it drifts out for a throw. Atalanta continue to defend impressively, this time absorbing a longer spell of Leverkusen possession.

08:39 PM BST

38 minutes: Atalanta 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0

It is not just about Atalanta’s high pressing, they leave themselves one-on-one at the back against Leverkusen’s nippy forwards and their defenders have coped really well. Excellent covering for Kolasinac to track Frimpong and win the ball cleanly. Kolasinac a player who looked to have no interest in defending at Arsenal.

08:37 PM BST

35 minutes: Atalanta 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Grimaldo with half a chance for Leverkusen, just inside the penalty area on the left. Atalanta’s goalkeeper Musso was stranded halfway out of his goal, but Grimaldo failed to lift the ball over him. Then Scamacca is booked for a late challenge on halfway.

08:33 PM BST

32 minutes: Atalanta 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Atalanta are still flooding forward, and Leverkusen just cannot get out. Alonso might be considering a change before half time at this rate. He needs to find a way of finding the spare player when Leverkusen are building play in their own half. It’s full of dead ends at the moment.

08:31 PM BST

29 minutes: Atalanta 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Half-hearted appeals for a Leverkusen penalty but Kolasinac made solid contact on the ball when challenging Adli. Leverkusen’s season has featured some memorable comebacks this season, but this one would top the lot.

08:28 PM BST

GOOOOAALL! Lookman scores again for Atalanta

A minute or so after beating Stanisic with a piece of skill, Lookman has nutmegged Xhaka and curled a shot into the bottom corner from 25 yards out. What a fantastic goal. It all came from Leverkusen losing the ball in the first phase again, with Atalanta winning the ball from a loose goal kick. Atalanta in command though, but Leverkusen have continuously got out of jail on this run.

08:26 PM BST

24 minutes: Atalanta 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Leverkusen are still struggling to find any rhythm, every pass looks a struggle at the moment, and they look permanently on the verge of losing the ball. Lookman with some quick feet to beat Stanisic, he is playing with so much confidence.

08:22 PM BST

21 minutes: Atalanta 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0

This has been a very impressive opening spell form Atalanta, the question is can they maintain this intensity across 90 minutes? Xhaka is an excellent progressive passer but is not the best at manipulating the ball under his feet, and Atalanta are trying to keep his head down with their pressing.

08:20 PM BST

19 minutes: Atalanta 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0

That was Leverkusen’s best move of the game, with Tapsoba finding the run of Frimpong with a lovely pass inside wing-back. His pull-back came for Wirtz but he scuffed the shot, before Stanisic’s shot was deflected straight into the arms of Musso.

08:17 PM BST

15 minutes: Atalanta 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Atalanta’s pressing is working wonders so far. Alonso decided against starting recognised centre-forward Boniface, but they are being forced into longer passes without a physical presence up there. Atalanta are pouncing on every short pass and heavy touch at the moment.

08:14 PM BST

GOOOOAALL! Lookman scores the opening goal (Atalanta 1 Leverkusen 0)

The Italian side have drawn first blood in the Europa League final. It came from the second-phase of Lookman’s corner which was cleared. Zappacosta got in down the right and whipped a clever ball across goal, and Leverkusen’s Palacios lost track of where Lookman was at the back post. Well taken first-time finish and Atalanta lead. The former Charlton Athletic and Everton winger has scored in a European final.

08:12 PM BST

12 minutes: Atalanta 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Atalanta have had the better of this so far, and Ederson has helped them win a corner on the left which Lookman will swing in with his right foot.

08:09 PM BST

8 minutes: Atalanta 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Encouraging few minutes for Atalanta after a loose Xhaka pass back inside in his own half. Scamacca just could not direct a header on goal from De Ketelaere’s delivery. Atalanta are trying to impose their high, man-to-man pressure on Leverkusen, encouraging them to play long.

08:07 PM BST

6 minutes: Atalanta 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Wirtz’s delivery from a wide free-kick was poor before Atalanta goalkeeper Musso comes off his line to punch. Ederson in the Atalanta midfield looks to clip a ball in behind Leverkusen’s back five for the run of Lookman but there is just too much on it. De Ketelaere then fails to make the most of a promising opening after a loose header from Tapsoba. Hincapie then concedes a clumsy foul though, and Atalanta have a free-kick in a crossing position wide right.

08:04 PM BST

3 minutes: Atalanta 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Leverkusen settle into their first spell of possession with Xhaka knocking a pass around the corner, but Scamacca then links up well with De Ketelaere. Nice hold up play from the former West Ham striker. Florian Wirtz enjoying early touches, and then Kolasinac is penalised for a barge in the back.

08:02 PM BST

KICK OFF!

Atalanta get the game started. Can they succeed where so many others have failed and halt Leverkusen?

07:57 PM BST

The stage is set in Dublin

The players are in the tunnel and both sets of supporters have their flag displays and tifo emblazoned across their sections of the Aviva Stadium. The pitch looked pristine during the warm-ups. On paper, this should be an open game full of chances but finals can be strange.

07:48 PM BST

Leverkusen fans have made themselves at home

07:47 PM BST

There is tonight’s prize

07:35 PM BST

Xabi Alonso speaking to TNT

For sure we have a great chance after so many years not reaching a final. It’s going be great but tough as well. We have another final on Saturday but this is a big one. I try to use my experience for how to help them and how to prepare them mentally. There are going to be good moments and tough moments and you have to deal with that as a team. It’s a final but it’s a game and we played so many games. We cannot divert from our style.

07:29 PM BST

The warm-ups have started

Speaking to TNT, Xhaka says: “What we are doing, going unbeaten in the league and the cup, I don’t believe anyone else is going to do it.”

07:18 PM BST

Gasperini on facing Leverkusen

I think we are in the best possible condition in a psychological and physical sense. Leverkusen are a complete team, extremely organised. They are versatile, they can defend and recover the ball well. The results they have achieved this season are not an accident. We have to respect them and try to adapt quickly to the opponents we are facing.

07:05 PM BST

Goals are anticipated

“This is the football equivalent of Hagler vs Hearns,” says Joe Cole on TNT.

07:04 PM BST

Atalanta team and subs

Atalanta XI: Musso, Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac, Zappacosta, Ederson Silva, Koopmeiners, Ruggeri, De Ketelaere, Lookman, Scamacca

Subs: Toloi, Holm, Pasalic, Toure, de Roon, Bakker, Adopo, Carnesecchi, Rossi, Hateboer, Scalvini, Miranchuk. Bayer

Some familiar names in there for English football fans. Former Arsenal man Sead Kolasinac starts on the left of the back three, while Ademola Lookman and Gianluca Scamacca are in attack.

07:02 PM BST

Atalanta have arrived

07:01 PM BST

Bayer Leverkusen’s team

06:44 PM BST

Leverkusen’s team coach has arrived

06:42 PM BST

Alonso on the challenge of facing Atalanta

In the last five years, Atalanta have always built on their ideas. They know what they want and are successful in Italy and Europe. But we’ve had a lot of games in Germany against teams that play similarly. Tactics, intelligence and mentality will be required tomorrow. We need to make the most of space intelligently. And we also need to decide what tempo to play in what areas of the game.

06:38 PM BST

Atalanta fans filling their section already

06:33 PM BST

Leverkusen can complete second leg of ‘invincible treble’

Bayer Leverkusen and Xabi Alonso are two victories away from completing what must be regarded as the perfect season: going unbeaten across all competitions and winning the Bundesliga, Europa League and German Cup.

Granted, the European leg of this particular ‘invincible treble’ is not the Champions League, but it would be churlish to hold that against Leverkusen. The club, sometimes labelled ‘Neverkusen’ because of their history of falling short, had not won the Bundesliga before this season, and have won the German Cup just once. That was 31 years ago. They were runners-up in the Champions League in 2002, and their only European trophy is the 1988 Uefa Cup.

They are not one of modern football’s powerhouses, and have been transformed by Alonso in his first job in management. Alonso played under Rafeal Benitez, Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti, but his team wears those influences lightly. He is forging a style all of his own, combining the structured build-up of Guardiola, but also elements of direct, fast counter-attacks and fluid movements. Florian Wirtz is the jewel in the crown, while former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka sets the tempo in deep midfield.

“We have been preparing for this moment through all the year, it is not just a two-day job,” said Alonso. “Tomorrow I have a good feeling it is not going to be different. We respect Atalanta but we have confidence in our game and our mentality is not going to change.

“Luckily I have a great team, they are ready and well prepared for tomorrow and go into the game with the right mindset.

Given Leverkusen play second-division Kaiserslauten in their domestic cup final on Saturday, tonight’s Europa League final against Atalanta in Dublin looks the harder task. Gian Piero Gasperini’s team consistently punch above their weight, and gave Liverpool one hell of a slap across the face in the quarter-finals. They smothered Liverpool with their man-to-man pressing. These are two of the most distinctive and interesting tactical units in European football, but that does not always make for an open and entertaining game.

Full team news on the way shortly.

