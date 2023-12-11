Looking back on Savannah Christian football's first GHSA state crown in 2011

When the Savannah Christian football team faces off with Cedar Grove in the Class 3A state championship game Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Raiders have a shot to win the second GHSA title in school history — the first since SCPS won it all in 2011 at the Georgia Dome.

That game was one the Raider senior class will never forget, as it was the third straight trip to the Dome, and first win, in the finals under former coach Donald Chumley.

Savannah Christian completed a 15-0 season with a 20-3 win over Landmark Christian in 2011. It followed losses in the finals in 2010 to Clinch County in a 24-14 setback and a 30-21 loss in the championship game to Wilcox County in 2009.

In the breakthrough win over Landmark Christian, SCPS senior Will Austin, also a baseball star for the Raiders, broke loose for a 66-yard scoring run, and Nardo Govan, who later played at Georgia Southern, had a 25-yard scoring run. Ahmad Johnson added a 23-yard fumble return for a score, as lineman DeAngelo Brown, the Savannah Morning News Defensive Player of the Year in 2011, led a stellar defensive effort.

Savannah Christian's DeAngelo Brown brings down Landmark Christian quarterback Cantrell Frazier (No. 3) in the Class A Georgia State High School Football Championship at the Georgia Dome Saturday afternoon in Atlanta, Ga., December 10, 2011

Brown, who went on to a standout college career at Louisville, said it was a satisfying way to end his prep career.

"It was a good feeling after being in the finals three years in a row to win it all," Brown said. "It almost felt like we had a home field advantage at the Georgia Dome, and it felt great to finally finish the job, especially for all the guys in our senior class to close out our last season at 15-0."

Brown is still involved with the game in Savannah as the owner of DB97 Training. He works with a number of players throughout the Hostess City, including Elijah Griffin, SCPS's 5-star junior defensive lineman, along with freshman star edge man Damion Guyton and Raider defensive lineman Isaiah Redmond.

Brown said Chumley (now an assistant coach at Calvary Day) and assistant coach Kevin Jackson, who were teammates on the defensive line at Georgia in their college days, had a huge impact on the team and his development as a player.

"To get coached by men like that who played the game at the highest level really helped me improve, not many high school players get that kind of opportunity," said Brown, 29. "They helped point me in the right direction and prepared me for playing in college."

Quarterback Johnathon Chamblee also had a big game for the Raiders, along with Jalen Myrick, who went on to play at Minnesota and with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Erik Davis, Russell Wilson and Josh Gay were also standouts defensively for SCPS.

Savannah Christian running back Will Austin (20) looks for running room in the first half of their game against Landmark Christian in the Class A Georgia State High School Football Championship at the Georgia Dome Saturday afternoon in Atlanta, Ga., December 10, 2011.

Austin was a star running back/defensive back and return man for the Raiders, rarely leaving the field. He doubled as a star center fielder for the Raider baseball team and went on to play at Armstrong State. Now he is the baseball coach and an assistant with the football team at Pike Liberal Arts School in Troy, Alabama.

"What I remember most about that game is the joy of finally getting the job done and winning," said Austin, who is married with a young daughter, Berkleigh. "We had lost our last game in the finals for two years in a row, so to get that losing taste out of our mouths was something I'll never forget. Getting to play at the Georgia Dome was something special. I mean, we watched the SEC Championship every year, and we got a chance to play on the same field.

"When you played for Coach Chumley, he prepared you so well that you would never be surprised by anything that happened in a game. You knew what was going to happen before it happened. He taught us to do all the little things right, and that's something I try to use as a coach with my players today."

Austin said he keeps up with the Raiders as best he can. Brown is closer to the action in Savannah and has been to several games this season.

"What impresses me most is the team's consistency and their hustle," Brown said. "There are a lot of stars on the team, and that talent speaks for itself, but they play for each other and play as a team."

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

