Looking ahead to Michigan State football’s 2022 schedule

It’s never too early to look ahead to next season, right?

Michigan State football wrapped up the 2021 season on Thursday with a victory over Pitt in the Peach Bowl. The Spartans ended the season 11-2 in year two under head coach Mel Tucker, and have a ton to build off for next season.

With the 2021 season officially in the books, let’s take a look ahead to the 2022 slate and who the Spartans will take on next year:

*NOTE: Schedule is according to FBSSchedules.com and is subject to change*

Sept. 3 - Western Michigan Broncos

Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 10 - Akron Zips

Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 17 - at Washington Huskies

James Snook/USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 24 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Greg Bartram/USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 1 - at Illinois Fighting Illini

Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 8 - Wisconsin Badgers

Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 22 - Michigan Wolverines

Michael Allio/USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 29 - at Penn State Nittany Lions

Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 5 - Minnesota Golden Gophers

Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 12 - Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 19 - at Indiana Hoosiers

Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 26 - at Maryland Terrapins

Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

Full Schedule

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Complete Michigan State 2022 Schedule

Sept. 3 – Western Michigan Broncos

Sept. 10 – Akron Zips

Sept. 17 – at Washington Huskies

Sept. 24 – Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct. 1 – at Illinois Fighting Illini

Oct. 8 – Wisconsin Badgers

Oct. 22 – Michigan Wolverines

Oct. 29 – at Penn State Nittany Lions

Nov. 5 – Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov. 12 – Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Nov. 19 – at Indiana Hoosiers

Nov. 26 – at Maryland Terrapins

1

1