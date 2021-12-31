Looking ahead to Michigan State football’s 2022 schedule
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
It’s never too early to look ahead to next season, right?
Michigan State football wrapped up the 2021 season on Thursday with a victory over Pitt in the Peach Bowl. The Spartans ended the season 11-2 in year two under head coach Mel Tucker, and have a ton to build off for next season.
With the 2021 season officially in the books, let’s take a look ahead to the 2022 slate and who the Spartans will take on next year:
*NOTE: Schedule is according to FBSSchedules.com and is subject to change*
Sept. 3 - Western Michigan Broncos
Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 10 - Akron Zips
Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 17 - at Washington Huskies
James Snook/USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 24 - Ohio State Buckeyes
Greg Bartram/USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 1 - at Illinois Fighting Illini
Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 8 - Wisconsin Badgers
Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 22 - Michigan Wolverines
Michael Allio/USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 29 - at Penn State Nittany Lions
Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 5 - Minnesota Golden Gophers
Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 12 - Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 19 - at Indiana Hoosiers
Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 26 - at Maryland Terrapins
Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Full Schedule
Nick King/Lansing State Journal
Complete Michigan State 2022 Schedule
Sept. 3 – Western Michigan Broncos
Sept. 10 – Akron Zips
Sept. 17 – at Washington Huskies
Sept. 24 – Ohio State Buckeyes
Oct. 1 – at Illinois Fighting Illini
Oct. 8 – Wisconsin Badgers
Oct. 22 – Michigan Wolverines
Oct. 29 – at Penn State Nittany Lions
Nov. 5 – Minnesota Golden Gophers
Nov. 12 – Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Nov. 19 – at Indiana Hoosiers
Nov. 26 – at Maryland Terrapins
1
1