LOOK: Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn releases statement on transfer decision

Former Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn released a statement on his decision to enter the transfer portal via Instagram on Thursday.

After three years as Greg Gard’s starting point guard, the Omaha, Nebraska native elected to depart Madison in search of an opportunity elsewhere.

In 103 career starts, Hepburn averaged 9.8 points, 3.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. His impact on both sides of the ball made him a driving force behind the team’s success, and transformed him into a fan favorite at the Kohl Center.

The 6-foot-2 guard was named to both the 2024 Big Ten All-Defensive Team and 2024 All-Big Ten Tournament Team. He also pocketed 2024 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors.

Chucky Hepburn posts this statement on his Instagram account about transferring from Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/mxpJlzb8Qh — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) April 18, 2024

Wisconsin’s platoon will look different in 2024-25 after the departure of four rotation players — three via the transfer portal and one via graduation. Overall, eight players are gone from the 2023-2024 team.

Barring any major setback or portal news, class of 2024 point guard Daniel Freitag will likely replace Hepburn’s void at point guard next fall.

