Look: Texas football teases Darrell K Royal stadium in EA Sports College Football 25

Texas football gave the world a sneak peak of the new EA Sports College Football 25 video game on Thursday.

The Longhorns' account on X released a video of a packed Darrell K. Royel-Texas Memorial Stadium in the game, showing the entire crowd, along with the field and video board.

REQUIRED READING: Texas football's Quinn Ewers on cover of new 'EA Sports College Football 25'

Texas has already served an integral role in promoting EA Sports' first college sports video game since 2013, as quarterback Quinn Ewers was also announced as one of three players on the cover, along with Colorado's Travis Hunter and Michigan's Donovan Edwards.

The game, which is set to release on July 19, will be the first in the series since 2013, after former UCLA basketball player Ed O'Bannon won a lawsuit against the NCAA that resulted in the discontinuation of EA Sports' college sports video games.

However, once name, image and likeness ruling was made ahead of the 2021-22 sports calendar, EA Sports announced it was bringing back the video game series, with the first version of the new era almost ready for release.

Each player that opted into the game using their NIL will receive $600 and a copy of the game.

Here's the full teaser Texas released on Thursday:

REQUIRED READING: Reactions to Texas' Quinn Ewers on EA CFB 25 cover: 'July 19, please come quicker'

Texas reveals stadium in EA Sports College Football 25 teaser

Here's the full teaser for EA Sports College Football 25 released by Texas on Thursday:

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Look: Texas football teases stadium in new EA Sports college football game