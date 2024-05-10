Texas football's Quinn Ewers on cover of new 'EA Sports College Football 25'

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers walks off the field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa after Texas' 26-16 win in November. Ewers's No. 3 jersey will be featured on the cover of EA Sports' upcoming College Football '25 video game.

EA Sports has dropped the deluxe cover of the upcoming College Football '25 game and Texas fans will see a familiar name on the cover.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers' iconic No. 3 is one of the three main jerseys on the main decal, with Michigan running back Donovan Edwards and Colorado cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter joining him. In the background, Alabama and Georgia quarterbacks Jalen Milroe and Carson Beck are also visible.

The Deluxe edition cover of EA Sports College Football 25 just dropped 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sA4FANWTpk — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 10, 2024

Ewers made the decision to return to Texas after leading the Longhorns to a 12-2 season and their first College Football Playoff appearance. Now with his team entering the SEC, Ewers has a chance to compete for a Heisman Trophy, raise his NFL draft stock and cement the Longhorns as a powerhouse in their new conference.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers throws a pass while warming up ahead of the Longhorns' Orange-White spring game on April 20. Ewers is entering his third season as Texas' starter.

While he didn't play much in Texas' spring game, that was due to coach Steve Sarkisian's confidence in his quarterback as the incumbent starter. Arch Manning's shadow and pedigree may loom large on the sideline, but Ewers will be the face of Texas football for the 2024 season.

Texas will face off against the defending national champion Michigan and Edwards in Week 2 on Sept. 7th.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football's Quinn Ewers on cover of new College Football '25