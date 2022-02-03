Look: SoFi Stadium field is painted and ready for Super Bowl LVI

It won’t be long before the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals take the field at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI. The big game is just over a week away, and while the work at SoFi Stadium is ongoing, the turf appears to be ready to go.

The NFL shared a photo Thursday showing the field inside the Rams’ magnificent $5 billion stadium and it looks fantastic. There is a Super Bowl logo at each 25-yard line, with the NFL shield at midfield.

The Rams’ end zone is painted royal blue with their “LA” logo and Rams wordmark, while the Bengals’ is black with their wordmark and tiger-striped “B.”

The Infinity Screen hovering above the field is going to be a treat for those in attendance who are visiting SoFi Stadium for the first time. It’s a video board unlike any other and it makes SoFi the perfect venue for a Super Bowl.

