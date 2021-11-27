LOOK: Michigan football and Ohio State nearly get into halftime altercation

At halftime, Michigan football holds a 14-13 lead over Ohio State. But the two teams apparently want to keep the fight going, instead of heading into their locker rooms.

In the Michigan Stadium tunnel, as both the Wolverines and Buckeyes looked to enter their respective locker rooms, some of the OSU players weren’t quite in yet, and let the maize and blue who were fully outside of the locker room let them know they’re not liked. Some middle fingers were thrown Michigan’s way, while the refs (who were in between the potential melee) started blowing the whistle.

Par for the course in The Game.

Watch below (though warning: some objectionable hand gestures can be seen in the video).

Chaos in the tunnel between Ohio State & Michigan pic.twitter.com/HedljphBq1 — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) November 27, 2021

List