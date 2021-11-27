LOOK: Iowa celebrates…a Big Ten West division title?

The Wisconsin Badgers would win the Big Ten West with a win over rival Minnesota today. Iowa and Wisconsin would be tied with a 7-2 conference record, though the Badgers have the tiebreaker thanks to a 27-7 win over the Hawkeyes in October.

Iowa needed a win over Nebraska yesterday to stay alive in the race for the West. A loss would’ve meant Minnesota could win the division with a win today.

Well, the Hawkeyes mounted a massive late comeback and handed Nebraska yet another one-score loss (Nebraska is somehow 1-8 in conference play yet had a +0 score differential).

Think today’s game at Minnesota is shades of 2019? Well Iowa celebrated a Big Ten West title after its win yesterday. Yes, you read that right. The shirts read “2021 West Division Champions,” even though Wisconsin still has a game to play later today.

