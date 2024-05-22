Here’s a look at some of the high school prospects considering Kansas basketball

The spring/summer AAU season has started, which means college men’s basketball coaches, including ones from Kansas, have been spotted at various events on the recruiting trail.

Members of KU coaching staff last weekend at a Nike EYBL event in Indianapolis viewed games of highly-regarded point guard Darius Acuff, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound senior-to-be from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Acuff — ranked No. 4 in the recruiting class of 2025 by 247Sports.com and No. 9 by both ESPN.com and Rivals.com, “not only is playing with a lot of athleticism, he is playing with a lot of confidence,” wrote recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw of On3sports.com.

“The lead guard has a quick first step that routinely gets him into the paint. Acuff carries deep range with the ability to step into a shot from 35 feet. He also has a naturally aesthetic floater that he uses on paint touches,” Shaw added.

Acuff, who recently visited KU and Arkansas, also has Michigan, Houston, Texas, Rutgers, Georgia Tech and others on his list. A native of Detroit, he has said publicly he grew up a fan of the Wolverines.

He is planning on announcing his college choice prior to the start of his senior season at IMG.

“I’m not sure ‘improved’ is the perfect word for how Darius Acuff looked when I watched him in Memphis a few weeks back, but you can tell he’s refined his game from a shot-selection standpoint,” wrote Rob Cassidy of Rivals.com. Acuff plays spring and summer ball for The Family of Michigan.

“He seems to have taken some strides from a shot-selection standpoint this year. Yes, Acuff is a volume scorer that is prone to chucking from time to time, but he’s doing a better job staying within the flow of the offense and avoiding forcing things that aren’t there. He is among the top scorers in the class,” Cassidy added.

Acuff at the event in Indianapolis scored 29 points in a win over the NW Rotary Rebels, 27 points against Mac Irvin Fire and 22 against the Oakland Soldiers.

“There might not be any player in Indianapolis scoring the ball more consistently than Darius Acuff, which should come as a surprise to absolutely no one,” wrote Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports.com. “Acuff was aggressively looking for his jumper. Defenders were forced to pick their poison and Acuff’s deliberate pace and the progression of his change of pace games were extremely notable. Acuff is the most dominant and dynamic lead guard in the class who plays with outward confidence.”

KU eyes other recruits as well:

• Darryn Peterson, a 6-5, 195-pound senior-to-be combo guard from Huntington Prep in West Virginia, was scouted by KU coaches at the Adidas 3SSB Circuit event last weekend in Texas.

Peterson — who plays spring and summer ball for Phenom United of Ohio — recently revealed a list of KU, Alabama, Arkansas, Cincinnati, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Mississippi. However he’s now decided to reopen his recruitment to all schools including Kentucky.

Originally from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Peterson made an unofficial visit to KU in eighth grade. He told Rivals.com he plans on setting up official visits to KU and UNC.

“That’s my guy. He’s been watching me since freshman year. He just tells me to keep getting better and that they want me,” Peterson told Rivals.com, referring to Bill Self. “They feel like Kansas is the best place for me. I like how they run their sets. I like a coach that runs sets but doesn’t over-coach. He has sets that they put in, but he lets his guards figure it out in crunch time.”

“Peterson does a little bit of everything on the court and does it all well. There’s a reason his recruitment is overflowing with blue bloods and other heavy hitters, after all,” wrote Cassidy of Rivals.com.

Peterson is ranked No. 3 in the recruiting class of 2025 by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

• Jeremiah Green, a 6-3, 170-pound senior-to-be point guard from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, has a list of KU, Kansas State, Texas, Auburn, Oklahoma, Colorado, TCU, Houston, Virginia, Texas A&M and others, according to Rivals.com. He averaged 15.0 points per game as a junior and has averaged 11.2 points a game for Pro Skills in the Nike EYBL.

Green is one of 30 prospects selected to attend 2024 USA Basketball Men’s U18 national team training camp starting May 23. The final 12-man roster will compete for the 2024 FIBA U18 Men’s AmeriCup in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

• Chuck Love, a 6-5, 170-pound senior-to-be combo guard from La Lumiere School in LaPorte, Indiana, has heard from coaches from KU, Missouri, LSU, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State and others.

The Lincoln, Nebraska native — ranked No. 56 by Rivals.com, No. 60 by 247Sports.com and No. 84 by ESPN.com — made unofficial visits to KU, MU and Illinois last school year.

Analyst Jamie Shaw of On3.com scouted Love at the Nike EYBL event in Indianapolis over the weekend.

.“He brings a very valuable 3-and-D archetype to the floor and he is at his best when he leans into that skill set. Love has a great frame with the ability to guard multiple positions,” Shaw wrote.. “He played his second game of the day with excellent balance and everything within two dribbles. Love had 18 points and four rebounds, going 8-11 from the field and 5-9 from 3.”

• Nate Ament, a 6-8, 190-pound senior-to-be small forward from Highland School in Warrenton, Virginia, was scouted by coaches from KU, North Carolina, Arkansas, West Virginia, Duke, Indiana, Texas, Arizona, Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina State, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Xavier at the weekend Adidas event in Texas.

Ament — a member of Team Loaded AAU of Virginia — “looked the part of a prospect primed for 5-star status once the rankings are updated next month,” wrote Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports.com.

Originally from Manassas, Virginia, Ament is ranked No. 13 in the class of 2025 by 247Sports.com, No. 14 by Rivals.com and No. 40 by ESPN.com.

• Malachi Moreno, a 6-10, 200-pound senior-to-be forward from Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, Kentucky, drew the attention of coaches from KU, Kentucky, Louisville, Baylor, North Carolina, Purdue, Indiana and others at the Adidas tourney.

Moreno, who plays for Indiana Elite AAU, is ranked No. 27 in the class of 2025 by 247Sports.com, No. 57 by Rivals.com and No. 68 by ESPN.com.

• John Clark, a 6-9, 210-pound senior-to-be from Klein Cain High in Houston, Texas, was watched by coaches from KU, Houston, LSU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, Kansas State, Texas A&M and others at the Adidas tournament.

Clark, who plays for T.J. Ford AAU in Texas, is ranked No. 33 nationally by Rivals.com, No. 41 by ESPN.com and No. 94 by 247Sports.com.

He is planning on visiting Texas, Houston and Texas A&M this summer.

• Jaylen Harrell, a 6-5, 210 pound senior-to-be forward from Cambridge (Massachusetts) Technology and Science Academy, will announce his college choice May 27. KU is one of the contenders with Xavier, Alabama, Providence, Rutgers and Virginia Tech.

Harrell, a native of Braintree, Massachusetts, is visiting Xavier this week. He has visited Rutgers and Providence and said recently he would like to visit KU and Virginia Tech.

Harrell — who plays for Expressions AAU — is ranked No. 81 in the class of 2025 by ESPN.com, No. 91 by Rivals.com and No. 101 by 247Sports.com.